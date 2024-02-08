60 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 9, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Men’s Tennis begins 2024 Season Against Oakland City, Brescia
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis begins 2024 Season Against Oakland City, Brescia

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis opens 2024 season on the road at Evansville with matches against Oakland City and Brescia. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis opens 2024 season on the road at Evansville with matches against Oakland City and Brescia. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team opens its 2024 season with a Friday doubleheader beginning with a 1:30pm contest against Oakland City and followed by a 6:30pm match against Brescia at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay State University went 4-15 and 1-7 in Atlantic Sun Conference play during its first season in the league. Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown returns all but one player from last season’s team including Tom Bolton, who led the team with 14 total victories last spring, including a team-best nine in singles play. 

Glen Arnet is the lone newcomer on this year’s team, but is not new to the college scene, having played during the Govs’ five-event fall season.

The APSU Govs are 2-0 all-time against Oakland City, having defeated them 5-2 in each of the last two seasons. APSU is also 1-0 against Brescia in the spring competition and defeated them 7-0 during the 2023 season.

Following this week’s matches against the Might Oaks and Bearcats, the APSU Govs face Southern Indiana in a February 17th, 2:00pm contest in Evansville, Indiana.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Track to take part in Samford Bulldog Invitational
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 8th-12th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online