APSU Women’s Cross Country earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

Austin Peay State University Women's Cross Country Team. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team was recognized for its success in the classroom by earning the All-Academic Team award from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The honor comes in the Governors first year under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith, who led the team to a 3.65 grade-point average, which ranked second in the Atlantic Sun Conference during the Fall 2023 semester.

Shaye Foster, Sydney Freeman, Ashley Doyle, and Mary Kate French led the Governors with 4.0 GPAs last semester, while no team member posted a GPA below 3.0. 

