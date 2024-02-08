Austin Peay State University Celebrates LeadHer Initiative

Clarksville, TN – More than 200 Austin Peay State University (APSU) female student-athletes, women’s sports coaches, and Clarksville community leaders gathered at Clarksville’s Wilma Rudolph Pavilion on February 1st, 2024, to honor and celebrate APSU Women’s Sports and the transformative LeadHer initiative.

The event featured an inspiring presentation by keynote speaker Dionna Widder, the Chief Revenue Officer at the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena.

LeadHer, a comprehensive initiative of the Austin Peay State University athletics department, is dedicated to enhancing the experience of female student-athletes through leadership development, advocacy, and service both during and beyond their time at APSU. As part of this initiative, Austin Peay State University Athletics has introduced the “HerStory” Leadership Series.

In this monthly program, female student-athletes gain insights from influential women leaders on various aspects of leadership and professional development. Past speakers include figures such as DeLaina Sarden from Parker Executive Search, Michelle Kennedy, President and COO of the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, and SS&E, and Dr. Tracy Coffey of Queen City Women’s Health.

“As we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, I want to thank everyone who has supported our LeadHer initiative,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “As a father to two young women and the husband of a former Austin Peay State University female athlete, I’ve witnessed the direct and positive impact of athletics mentorship. I am confident that this initiative will leave a lasting impression on our Governors’ student-athletes for years to come.”

A significant milestone in LeadHer is the initiation of a mentoring program that connects the LeadHer Advisory Board with female student-athletes. This program aims to provide guidance and support to empower the next generation of women leaders.

To continue the celebration of National Women and Girls in Sports Day, Austin Peay State University Athletics will host an event on Saturday, February 10th, during the women’s basketball game against Jacksonville. Additionally, a student-athlete art showcase and panel discussion will take place on Wednesday, February 21st, at noon in the School of Art and Design at Austin Peay.

Beyond celebrating and implementing programs to engage and develop female student-athletes, LeadHer focuses on equipping women’s sports teams with the necessary resources, including increased financial support. Last year, Austin Peay State University surpassed its fundraising goal, raising an impressive $165,420, thanks to the generous support of alumni, faculty, staff, and friends. This year’s goal is set at $100,000, with $33,000 already raised to date.



For more information on the LeadHer initiative and its impact, please visit www.LetsGoPeay.com/LeadHer.



Join us in championing women in sports and supporting the LeadHer initiative at Austin Peay State University.

LeadHer Advisory Committee

Amanda Banks , Entrepreneur

, Entrepreneur Ginny Gray Davis , Vice President, Business Development EnSafe Inc. and member of APSU’s first women’s softball team (1986-87).

, Vice President, Business Development EnSafe Inc. and member of APSU’s first women’s softball team (1986-87). Jessica Delgado , Senior Manager Continuous Improvement, Taylormade Golf and member of APSU women’s softball team (2008-13).

, Senior Manager Continuous Improvement, Taylormade Golf and member of APSU women’s softball team (2008-13). Ginna Holleman , Chief Experience Officer at Fortera Credit Union and President of Fortera Foundation

, Chief Experience Officer at Fortera Credit Union and President of Fortera Foundation Molly Howard , Registered Nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Member of women’s cross country, indoor, and outdoor track teams (2018-22).

, Registered Nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Member of women’s cross country, indoor, and outdoor track teams (2018-22). Casey Jenkins , Jenkins and Wynne, Owner. Chair of LeadHer

, Jenkins and Wynne, Owner. Chair of LeadHer Adonia Kennedy , Photographer and Coach, member of APSU soccer team (2003-06)

, Photographer and Coach, member of APSU soccer team (2003-06) Traci Koon, Educator Pipeline Facilitator, Clarksville Montgomery County School System