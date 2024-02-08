57.7 F
Austin Peay State University Track to take part in Samford Bulldog Invitational

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Track and Field team heads to Birmingham for Samford Bulldog Invitational. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – After a week off, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team travels to Samford’s Bulldog Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Governors have competed at Samford’s event in the last three seasons, with last year’s meet being highlighted by top 5 finishes by Myra Erikson and Isis Banks.

Last time out, the Governors posted four personal bests at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, with Mia McGree posting a first-place finish in the 400M and Lauren Lewis placing fourth in the 800M.

Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus kick off the Bulldog Invitational’s field events on Friday. Then Bianca Browne, Isis Banks, and Gabrielle Miller open the track events when they compete in the 60M. 

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

