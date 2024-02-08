Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 8th-12th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As we head into the weekend, Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a mix of showers, cloudy conditions, and occasional gusty winds.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers on Friday. The day will remain mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 63°F. Expect light south winds around 10 mph; new precipitation amounts should stay below a tenth of an inch.

Prepare for a wet night as showers and possibly a thunderstorm move in Friday night. The low temperature will be around 57°F, and south winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with rainfall amounts ranging between a quarter and half an inch.

Saturday brings a mix of showers and thunderstorms. The day will be cloudy, with a high near 65°F. Initially, southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will shift to north-northwest in the afternoon, possibly gusting up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 50 percent.

Showers are likely on Saturday night, mainly before midnight. The night will remain cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 46°F. Expect a gentle north-northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday afternoon carries a 40 percent chance of showers. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and the high temperature is expected to reach 58°F. An east-northeast wind of around 10 mph will keep things breezy.

Showers persist into Sunday night, with a low of around 45°F. The east-northeast wind will continue at a similar speed and the chance of precipitation increases to 80 percent.

Monday morning brings more showers, mainly before noon. The day will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 54°F. Winds will shift from east-northeast to west-northwest, reaching speeds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 60 percent.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers on Monday night before midnight. The night sky will be partly cloudy, and the low temperature will drop to around 31°F. Expect a west-northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Check back with Clarksville Online for all your Clarksville-Montgomery County weather updates.