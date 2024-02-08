61.5 F
YaiPak Outreach’s 5th annual Be the Hope Banquet

By Tony Centonze
Kara, Kim and Kevin Short, Victor Felts
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Hundreds gathered at The Emerald event center recently for YaiPak Outreach’s 5th annual Be the Hope Banquet. Guests enjoyed live music, dinner, and an auction, the proceeds of which will benefit YaiPak’s numerous programs.

YaiPak’s mission is multi-faceted, with programs that address the needs of children, veterans, and the homeless. The organization also provides disaster relief assistance.

Founder Sherry Nicholson said, “Last year, we served more than 800,000 individuals. This year’s goal is 1.5 million.” She gave updates on growth in Tennessee and work that is now being done throughout the country. She also announced Freedom Hope Ranch, a new initiative that will serve children dealing with severe trauma.

Photo Gallery

UPCOMING EVENTS

