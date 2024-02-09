APSU Men’s Basketball plays Queens at F&M Bank Arena for Military Appreciation Night

Austin Peay (17-13 | 5-5 ASUN) vs. Queens (10-15 | 4-6 ASUN)

Saturday, February 10th, 2024 | 4:15pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its second-straight win and seventh-straight on its home hardwood, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Queens in a Saturday Atlantic Sun Conference contest on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The game begins at 4:15pm.

Austin Peay (12-13, 5-5 ASUN) claimed a wire-to-wire win the last time it took the court, defeating Kennesaw State 85-69, Thursday. Ja’Monta Black paced four APSU Govs in double figures with 27 points and seven three-pointers, which brought his season total of makes from the perimeter to 87 – the fourth-most in program history and 16 off Todd Babington’s record of 102.

The Governors currently sit in sole possession of fifth-place in the ASUN standings with six games remaining on the docket, while Queens (10-15, 4-6 ASUN) is in a four-way tie for seventh.

The Governors’ 90.0 winning percentage on their home court is tied with Lipscomb and Jacksonville for the best in the ASUN, while their 4-0 mark at home makes them just one of three teams – Eastern Kentucky and Stetson being the only others – to be undefeated in home ASUN contests. Queens, however, holds the worst road record in the ASUN at 0-13 overall and 0-5 in ASUN contests. The Royals’ last road win came against Kennesaw State on February 18th, 2023.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University brings a seven-game home winning streak into Saturday’s game, while Queens looks to snap a 14-game losing streak in true road contests.

Austin Peay State University is led in scoring by Demarcus Sharp’s 17.3 points per game. He is followed by Ja’Monta Black’s 12.9 points per game and ASUN-best 87 three-pointers, which rank second in Division I.

Ja’Monta Black matched his season-high scoring output with 27 points in the APSU Govs’ 85-69 win against Kennesaw State on Thursday.



At 9-1 at home this season, the Govs are combining to outscore visiting teams 798-656, or 14.2 points per game.



The Royals have been outscored on the road 1159-950, or 15.9 points per game; however, three of their seven ASUN road games have been decided by three or fewer points.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win means… Austin Peay State University’s first win against Queens… Govs improve to 10-1 at home, 6-5 in ASUN play, and 1-2 against Queens… Corey Gipson‘s 35th win as a head coach and 13th at Austin Peay

What a loss means… APSU Govs snap seven-game home winning streak and give Queens its first road win in over a year… Govs remain winless against Queens at 0-3.

Last time against Queens

Austin Peay State University fell to Queens at the buzzer, 70-69, on February 4th, 2023. Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored a team-high 23 points, but the APSU Govs could not maintain a seven-point halftime lead and dropped their 10th game of ASUN play to the fellow league newcomer.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



It’s back to the road for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team following Saturday’s game against Queens as it wraps up its penultimate homestand of the regular season. The APSU Govs take on Central Arkansas in a Thursday 7:30pm contest before heading to Florence, Alabama for a Saturday 7:15pm game against North Alabama.