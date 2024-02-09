APSU Softball takes down Western Carolina, Mississippi Valley at Stinger Classic

Montgomery, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team opened the 2024 season with wins versus Western Carolina and Mississippi Valley on the first day of the Stinger Classic, Friday, at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex, with the Governors shutting out the Catamounts, 4-0, in the opener, before turning away the Delta Devils, 3-1.

Game 1

Austin Peay 4, Western Carolina 0

After being locked in a scoreless pitcher’s duel for the first four innings versus the Catamounts (1-1), the Governors took advantage of an error, a wild pitch, and a home run to put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth.

Macee Roberts would open the rally with a one-out single and advance to second on a throwing error by Western Carolina’s shortstop on a ground ball by Skylar Sheridan.

After Roberts and Sheridan stole third and second base on a double steal, Kendyl Weinzapfel would drive in Roberts with the first run of the game on a ground out to second.

Sheridan would then score from third on a wild pitch, with Mea Clark closing the inning’s scoring with a home run over the left field fence to make it 3-0.

That would be more than enough scoring for Govs pitchers, as starter Jordan Benefiel (1-0) and Samantha Miener combined for a four-hit shutout, with Benefiel going the first five innings and allowing no runs on three hits, while walking two and striking out four.

Miener would come into the game in relief and throw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and a walk.

The APSU Govs would tack-on an insurance run in the top of the sixth, to make it 4-0, with Jaya Herring and Megan Hodum opening the inning with back-to-back singles, move to second and third on a sacrifice by Morgan Zuege, then a batter later Herring scored on a wild pitch.

Game 2

Austin Peay 3, Mississippi Valley 1

The APSU Govs did all their damage at the plate in the second inning versus the Delta Devils, scoring all three runs on two extra-base hits and a ground ball.

Mykenzi Duke, in her first collegiate at bat, drew a walk to open the inning, then scored all the way around from first on a triple into right-center field by Weinzapfel, for a 1-0 lead.

Four pitched later, Gabi Apiag drove in Weinzapfel with a double to center to make it 2-0 Austin Peay.

After a sacrifice by Herring moved Apiag to third, she would then score on a ground out to second by Hodum to make it 3-0 Govs after two innings.

Austin Peay State University starter Ashley Martin (1-0) – five innings, no runs, two hits, four walks and six strikeouts — and relief pitcher Emberly Nichols (save) – two innings, one run, one hits, two walks and one strikeout — would take it from there, as the pair limited Mississippi Valley to one run on three hits, including getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning, while turning a double play in the sixth inning, with two on and one out, to keep the Delta Devils from pushing any runs across in the inning.

Inside the Boxscore

Austin Peay State University is now 20-19 all-time in season-opening games and 4-2 in season-opening game under coach Kassie Stanfill.

Austin Peay State University is 3-2 all-time versus Western Carolina and improved to 6-1 all-time versus Mississippi Valley.

Macee Roberts extends her hit streak to 12 straight games, dating back to last season, tying for the sixth longest hit streak by an APSU Gov softball player since the 2000 season.

Mea Clark set a career single-game best with three hits versus Western Carolina.

Ashley Martin tied her single-game career high (Kennesaw State 3/18/2023) with six strikeouts versus Mississippi Valley.

Emberly Nichols earned from first career save.

Brie Howard recorded her first collegiate hit, in her first career at bat with a pinch-hit single, in the sixth inning versus Mississippi Valley.

The APSU Govs defense turned a double play in each game.

Next Up For APSU Softball



Austin Peay continues play at the Stinger Classic Saturday, as they face Hampton at 5:00pm, and Purdue Fort Wayne at 7:00pm.