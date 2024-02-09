APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Jacksonville at F&M Bank Arena Saturday afternoon

Austin Peay (11-13 | 4-6 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville (6-16 | 2-7 ASUN)

Saturday, February 10th, 2024 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – After three straight games on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home for a Saturday 2:00pm game against Jacksonville University on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (11-13, 4-6 ASUN) enters Saturday’s contest after a 52-50 loss to North Florida on Wednesday at UNF Arena. Shamarre Hale scored a season-high 20 points in the loss as she and Anala Nelson grabbed six rebounds.

Jacksonville (6-16, 2-7 ASUN) is coming off a 58-52 loss to Lipscomb at home. Jalisa Dunlap led the Dolphins with 14 points, and Saniyah Craig grabbed 13 rebounds.

This will be the second meeting of the two teams, with Jacksonville winning the only game played between the two, 55-52, on February 11th, 2023. Gabby Zapata Smalls and Hale led with 12 points, and Zapata Smalls grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Barry Gresham, analyst; Ethan Schmidt, PxP)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young has won 47 games during her career as the Governors head coach with the 61-50 victory against Kennesaw State on February 1st. This win made her the winningest head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs are second in the ASUN with their 44.0 field-goal percentage and second with their 3.7 blocks per game.

Shamarre Hale is second in the ASUN with 102 free throw attempts.

Hale is ranked third with 72 free throws, 27 blocks, and 1.17 blocks per game. Her 7.0 rebounds per game rank her sixth.

Anala Nelson has started in 53 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003, when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Nelson ranks third in the conference with 90 assists and 3.8 assists per game.

Cur’Tiera Haywood earned her 1,000th career point during the Jan. 25 game against Stetson. The graduate transfer leads the Govs with 30 three-pointers.

Jacksonville leads the all-time series against the Govs, 1-0.

The two teams’ last meeting was a 55-52 decision on February 11th in Jacksonville.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins

Their Head Coach: Special Jennings is in her first season at the helm of Jacksonville Women’s Basketball. She is 6-16 in her time in Jacksonville.

2023-24 Record: 6-16, 2-7 ASUN

2022-23 Record: 12-17, 6-11 ASUN

Last Season Result: Lost to #9 Stetson, 60-53, in the first round of the ASUN Tournament.

Notable Returner: Jalisa Dunlap is in her junior season at Jacksonville after averaging 8.5 points and 2.2 rebounds her sophomore season. Her career high of 23 points came against North Florida on January 26th, 2023. Dunlap averages 8.4 points and 2.5 rebounds this season.

Notable Newcomer: Edyn Battle joins the Dolphins after spending two seasons at Miami (OH). She averages 18.8 points and 3.6 rebounds this season, with a season-high 31 points at Bellarmine on January 27th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads down to Nashville for a Saturday, February 17th, game against Lipscomb at Allen Arena. The tip-off is set for 2:00pm.