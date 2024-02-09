APSU Women’s Tennis plays Western Kentucky, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Western Kentucky in a Saturday 10:00am match at the Evansville Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay (0-4) is coming off a 4-0 loss at Memphis on Tuesday. Previously, the APSU Govs battled in a 5-2 decision against Louisville on February 2nd, with Asia Fontana and Pauline Bruns picking up singles victories in the effort.

The Governors have won five straight matches against Western Kentucky (2-3), combining to outscore the Hilltoppers 28-7 throughout the winning streak.

Most recently, the APSU Govs earned a 6-1 win against the Hilltoppers on January 26th, 2023, which marked the first win for head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following Saturday’s match the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team hosts Middle Tennessee in a Friday 1:30pm contest in Evansville.