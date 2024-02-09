Austin Peay State University Baseball to hold First Weekend Scrimmages

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team will hold its first scrimmages of the 2024 season this weekend on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. All scrimmages are open and free to the public with the following guidelines.

The APSU Govs will scrimmage on Friday, February 9th, at 2:30pm. Due to rain in the forecast, start times for Saturday and Sunday are yet to be determined. Follow the Govs on X (formerly Twitter) using the @GovsBSB handle to get any schedule updates.

Stadium Parking & Entry

On Friday, visitors should know that campus parking lots near the ballpark will be controlled for campus parking until 4:30 p.m. Parking that day is available on Drane Street and at Edith Pettus Park.

Saturday and Sunday visitors may use campus parking lots around the ballpark.

Visitors should use the main gate, located on Drane Street, at Raymond C. Hand Park to enter the facility.

Seating

Fans should utilize the permanent seating area at Raymond C. Hand Park during all scrimmages. Access to the field is prohibited.

Season Nears

The 2024 Governors’ baseball season begins Friday, February 16th, when Austin Peya State University hosts Western Illinois in a three-game series. APSU will host 28 home games during the 2024 season. Season tickets may be requested by completing an online form.