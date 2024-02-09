Customs House Museum and Cultural Center showcases Two New Art Exhibits to celebrate Black History Month

Clarksville, TN – Aligning with this year’s national theme for Black History Month – African Americans and the Arts – the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is proud to announce two compelling exhibits showcasing artists from here in Clarksville and beyond.

Located right inside of the Museum lobby is the exhibit African Americans & the Arts: Celebrating Local Artists . This exhibit explores the multifaceted impact of Black artists and their contribution to the visual arts and cultural movements. Featuring the works of local artists such as Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, Gregory Player and Alexandria Leverette, visitors will be absorbed in a diverse array of mediums and subjects, reflecting the richness of Black artistic expression.

“Art is therapy. Art is poetry in a different medium,” stated Aka-Bashorun, owner of the Drafts by Ola studio in Downtown Clarksville. “It’s about solving the problems of today, bringing light to the darkness and finding truth in the lies. It is about resolve.”

On display downstairs in the Jostens Gallery, Ayana Ross, recipient of the prestigious 2021 Bennett Prize, presents The Lessons I Leave You. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Ross’s evocative paintings draw inspiration from family, history and her Southern upbringing, offering a contemporary perspective on universal themes.

Ross captures everyday people and moments, layering narratives that are often autobiographical in nature, addressing social issues and making use of historical references. Some highlights of her work include “The Young Golfer” (2023), “Mother of My Mothers” (2023) and “The Call” (2022), inviting viewers to connect with their own experiences.

“We are thrilled to present these exhibitions as part of our commitment to celebrating Black excellence and creativity,” said Museum Director Frank Lott. “Through these diverse perspectives, we aim to foster dialogue, understanding and appreciation for the rich tapestry of Black heritage.”

Guests should not miss this opportunity to engage with these thought-provoking exhibitions and celebrate Black History Month at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. African Americans & the Arts: Celebrating Local Artists will be on display through March 17th and Ayana Ross: The Lessons I Leave You will be on display through April 21st.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org