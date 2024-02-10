APSU Men’s Golf beats Murray State in Battle of the Border Match Play, 7-1

Hopkinsville, KY – The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team picked up its first victory in the Battle of the Border Match Play on Saturday, routing rival Murray State, 7-1, at the Hopkinsville Country Club.

After dropping 5-4 results to the Racers the last two seasons, the Governors left no doubt and posted the biggest margin of victory in the Battle of the Border’s three-year history. Saturday’s win also marked Austin Peay State University’s first match-play victory since beating Western Kentucky, 4-3, at Indian Hills Golf Course in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on March 22nd, 2021.

Morgan Robinson started the rout for the Governors with a 5&4 win over Murray State’s Derek Limberg in the first match to tee off. With the leadoff win, Robinson improved to 3-0 in his career at the Battle of the Border.

Freshman Michael Long and Seth Smith picked up the next two points for the Governors, pushing the advantage to 3-0 after just three matches. Long beat Murray State’s Lennon Albans 1Up on the 18th hole, and Smith picked up a 2&1 win over Tyler Powell.

Daniel Love secured the fourth point for Austin Peay State University with a 2&1 victory over Murray State’s Trey Lewis. The Racers were able to post their only win of the day and trimmed the Govs lead to 4-1 when Brady Haake beat Payne Elkins, 5&3, in the No. 6 match.

With APSU needing just one point to win the Battle of the Border for the first time, Logan Spurrier beat the Racers’ Jakob Wellman, 3&1, to score the match-clinching point.

With two matches still on the course, Reece Britt pushed the APSU Govs lead to 6-1 and improved to 3-0 in his Battle of the Border career when he beat Murray State’s Kam Cunningham with a 3&2 result. Then it was Jakob Falk Schollert extending the final tally to 7-1 with a 1Up win over Murray State’s Jay Nimmo on the 18th hole.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team is back in action when it travels to Eastern Kentucky’s World Golf Village Collegiate, February 19th-20th, at the King & Bear Golf Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

Battle of the Border Match Play Results

Morgan Robinson def. Derek Limberg (MSU), 5&4

Michael Long def. Lennon Albans (MSU), 1Up

Seth Smith def. Tyler Powell (MSU), 2&1

Daniel Love def. Trey Lewis (MSU), 2&1

Logan Spurrier def. Jakob Wellman (MSU), 3&1

Brady Haake (MSU) def. Payne Elkins, 5&3

Reece Britt def. Kam Cunningham (MSU), 3&2

Jakob Falk Schollert def. Jay Nimmo (MSU), 1Up