Austin Peay State University Baseball Season Opener is Friday at Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team has moved the start of its 2024 season opener against Western Illinois on Friday at 2:00pm on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The APSU Govs start head coach Roland Fanning‘s second season with Atlantic Sun Conference Preseason Player of the Year Lyle Miller-Green, Preseason All-ASUN selection Clayton Gray, and one of the nation’s top shortstops in Jon Jon Gazdar. In addition, Austin Peay State University revamped its pitching staff during the offseason with 11 newcomers.

Single-game tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase season tickets by contacting the APSU Ticket Office through an online form. The promotional schedule for the 28-game home slate also was announced Friday.

