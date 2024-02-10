Austin Peay State University Set to Host World Film Festival from February 13th to March 19th

Clarksville, TN – The 2024 APSU World Film Festival is set to kick off on February 13th, 2023, promising an enriching cinematic journey through the lens of African cinema at Austin Peay State University. Running until March 19th, the festival will treat attendees to a captivating lineup of films, each exploring the theme of “Hopes and Dreams from the Bright Continent.”

Hosted by APSU’s Department of Languages and Literature, the World Film Festival is a cultural event designed for the students at our university community as a series of films from around the world produced in diverse languages.

The festival is a rare opportunity for our students to watch and discuss recent movies produced internationally, the contents of which they would not otherwise be typically exposed. Such exposure to foreign cultures prepares our students to start a dialogue with their peers and faculty about the expectations and challenges of the global citizenry.

“This year’s guiding theme, ‘Hopes and Dreams from the Bright Continent,’ underscores our commitment to showcasing diverse narratives and voices from Africa,” remarked Dr. Christophe Konkobo, a French professor in the Austin Peay State University Department of Languages & Literature and one of the festival organizers. “Through cinema, we aim to ignite conversations, challenge assumptions, and cultivate empathy among our community members.”

2024 World Film Festival: List of Films and Presenters

Tuesday, February 13th

Ali Zaoua (2000, Morocco), dir. Nabil Ayouch

Presented by Dzavid Dzanic (Dept. of History and Philosophy)

Tuesday, February 20th

Amandla (2022, South Africa), dir. Nerina De Jager

Presented by Don Sudbrink (Dept. of Agriculture)

Tuesday, February 27th

Shaina (2020, Zimbabwe) dir. Beautie Masvaure Alt

Presented by Karen Sorenson (Dept. of Languages & Literature)

Tuesday, March 12th

Sometimes in April (2005, Rwanda) dir. Raoul Peck

Presented by Christophe Konkobo (Dept. of Languages & Literature)

Tuesday, March 19th

Eyimofe / This is My Desire (2020, Nigeria) dir. Chuko Esiri, Arie Esiri

Presented by Philip Kwasi Elike (Department of Social Work)

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Department of History and Philosophy and the International Studies Minor to bring this festival to life,” said Dr. Konkobo. “By bridging disciplines and perspectives, we hope to enrich the educational experience of our students and foster a deeper appreciation for global citizenship.”

Before each screening, attendees will hear from APSU faculty members who will contextualize the films within broader cultural and social contexts.

For 2024, faculty members presenting films or involved in the festival came from Languages & Literature, History & Philosophy, Agriculture, and Social Work.



All screenings will take place at Austin Peay State University in the Art + Design Building’s Heydel Hall (AD 120) and are open to all students, faculty, and staff free of charge. The festival is made possible thanks to generous support from the Department of Languages & Literature and a SASI grant. Films are not rated and may contain disturbing language and images.



For more information about the APSU World Film Festival 2024, please contact Dr. Christophe Konkobo at konkoboc@apsu.edu.