Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball gets 75-69 win over Jacksonville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its first win at home since early January with a 75-69 decision against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Jacksonville, Saturday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (12-13, 5-6 ASUN) opened the first quarter playing well at both ends of the court. Austin Peay State University held Jacksonville to just seven points on two of nine shooting from the field. The Governors also took advantage of the Dolphins’ six turnovers, scoring nine points from them. APSU made five of its last seven shots taken ended the quarter on a 9-1 run and led 21-7 headed into the second quarter.

Jacksonville (6-17, 2-8 ASUN) battled back from their early deficit, outscoring the APSU Govs 17-16 in the second quarter. The two teams were equal in field goal shooting during the quarter, both making 6-of-11 shots from the field and shooting 54.5 percent.

However, the Dolphins went four-for-four from beyond the arc, while Austin Peay State University did not make a three-pointer in the second quarter. The Govs did make their final seven shots of the quarter, giving them a 37-24 lead at halftime.

The Governors enjoyed another good shooting quarter in the third as they made 6-of-10, including all five of their shots inside the arc. However, they sent Jacksonville to the free throw line 10 times with the Dolphins making eight free throws. Jacksonville outscored the Govs 21-18 in the third quarter, cutting Austin Peay State University’s lead to 10, 55-45.

Jacksonville opened the final frame with a 13-6 run, cutting their deficit to as little as three points with 3:40 left in the game. The two teams went back-and-forth until the Dolphins got back within four points of the APSU Govs with 12 seconds remaining. However, the Governors made their four final free throws to secure the win.

The Difference?

First quarter efficiency. Austin Peay State University held Jacksonville to seven points in the first half as the Dolphins made two of nine attempted field goals and shot 22.2 percent from the field. The first quarter was the Govs’ highest-scoring quarter with 21 points.

Inside the Box Score?

Cur’Tiera Haywood led Austin Peay State University with 15 points, marking her third time as leading scorer this season.

Anala Nelson and La’Nya Foster had 13 points each, and Shamarre Hale and Abby Cater had 11 points each.

Foster grabbed a team-high six rebounds, her sixth time as leading rebounder in her career.

Nelson led with four assists, marking her 16th time as an assist leader this season.

The Governors’ 52.1 field goal percentage was their highest since shooting 54.0 percent in the win against Bryan on December 16th.

Everyone who played scored.

The APSU Govs tied the all-time series with the Dolphins, 1-1.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Nashville to play in-state ASUN opponent Lipscomb on Saturday, February 17th, at Allen Arena. The tip-off is at 2:00pm