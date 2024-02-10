BBB Warns Protect Your Heart, Wallet from Scams this Valentine’s Day

Nashville, TN – As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air, and so are scams. With projections by the National Retail Federation estimating consumer spending to soar to nearly $26 billion (about $80.00 per person in the US), scammers are poised to take advantage of the romantic atmosphere.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers to remain vigilant and offers guidance on how to avoid falling victim to common Valentine’s Day scams.

“Valentine’s Day should be a time of love and connection, but unfortunately, scammers see it as an opportunity to prey on unsuspecting individuals,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “It’s crucial for consumers to remain vigilant and educate themselves about common Valentine’s scams.”

Impostor Websites

Impostor websites abound during the holiday season, offering unbeatable deals on jewelry and enticing promises on dating sites. Consumers should be cautious of extreme discounts, requests for payment via cash transfer apps or cryptocurrency, and unreachable customer service.

To avoid falling prey to these scams, it’s essential to scrutinize websites thoroughly and verify their authenticity before making any purchases.

Romance Scams

Romance scammers prey on vulnerable individuals by exploiting emotions and trust. These scammers often accelerate relationships, avoid meeting in person, and eventually request money under the guise of various excuses.

Victims of romance scams not only suffer financial losses but also endure emotional devastation. It’s crucial to exercise caution, take relationships slow, and never send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

Fake Florist Scam

Ordering flowers for Valentine’s Day should be a joyous experience, but consumers must be cautious to avoid falling for fake florist scams. Phony florists often have no or negative reviews, lack clear return policies or satisfaction guarantees, and offer deals that seem too good to be true.

To ensure successful flower delivery, consumers should research businesses thoroughly and rely on reputable florists with positive customer feedback.

“We are always available to help. Please send us an email?at info@bbb.org?or give us a call at 615.242.4222, and we will assist in any way we can, said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.”?

Always?report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the?Federal Trade Commission (FTC)?at?reportfraud.ftc.gov?or call 877.FTC.Help.