Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Lovely, Lovely, Lovely: A Valentine’s Cabaret this Tuesday, February 13th

Clarksville, TN – Treat your sweetheart (or yourself!) to a special night of music and entertainment at the Roxy Regional Theatre with Lovely, Lovely, Lovely: A Valentine’s Cabaret this Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Join us the evening before Valentine’s Day for your favorite love-themed songs performed by cast members of Thoughts of a Colored Man (playing now through February 24th) alongside other talented local performers!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.