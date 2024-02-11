APSU Softball closes out weekend by sweeping Hampton, Purdue Fort Wayne

Montgomery, AL – Jordan Benefiel became just the fifth pitcher in Austin Peay State University’s softball team’s 39-year history to record 400 career strikeouts, that milestone being reached in the Governors opening game versus Hampton, on Day 2 of the Stinger Classic Saturday at the Barbara Williams Softball Complex, and coming away with an 8-0 victory.

Later, APSU closed out the day with a 6-0 win versus Purdue Fort Wayne to improve to 4-0 on the team’s opening weekend of play.

Unfortunately, the APSU Govs won’t get to go for five straight wins this weekend, as the final day of the Stinger Classic has been canceled due to rain in the Montgomery, Alabama, area Saturday night into Sunday.

Game 1

Austin Peay 8, Hampton 0

After trading zero’s for the first two innings with Hampton, the APSU Govs would explode for five runs on five hits in the bottom of the third to take control of the Pirates.

Jaya Herring would open the inning with a double to left and move to third on a single by Gabi Apaig.

After Apaig stole second Megan Hodum would draw a walk, loading the bases, with no outs.

A fielder’s choice cut Herring down at the plate, for the first out of the inning, but Kylie Campbell doubled to left driving in Apaig and Hodum with the game’s first two runs.

A pitching change for Hampton didn’t help, as Macee Roberts welcomed the new Pirates pitcher with a two-run single, scoring Campbell and Morgan Zuege, to make it 4-0 APSU.

Mea Clark would close out the scoring in the inning with an RBI double to right-center field driving in Roberts and giving the Govs a 5-0 advantage.

Austin Peay State University pitching took it from there, as starter Jordan Benefiel (2-0) threw four scoreless innings to pick up the win, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out eight – including her 400th career strikeout, coming in the top of the fourth.

The APSU Govs would add-on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Apiag and Hodum opening the inning with back-to-back walks, move to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Zuege and score on a two-run single to center by Campbell.



Roberts would follow with a single to center to drive in Campbell making it 8-0.



Samantha Miener came in to relieve Benefiel in the top of the fifth, giving up no runs and one hit in her one inning of work.

Game 2

Austin Peay 6, Purdue Fort Wayne 0

Tied 0-0 heading into the top of the third with the Mastodons, the Govs would push a run across to take the lead, with Kendyl Weinzapfel opening the inning with a single and two batters later score on a single by Zuege.

The score would remain that way until the top of the fifth, when the Govs offense got rolling, scoring five runs on seven hits.

Zuege would open the inning with a single, followed by a single by Campbell, with both runners then moving to second and third base on a wild pitch.

Roberts would then rip a triple into right-center field, scoring Zuege and Campbell, while Clark followed by driving in Roberts with a single making it 4-0.

Purdue Fort Wayne would retire the next two Govs, but Weinzapfel kept the inning alive with a single, followed by an RBI single by Apiag scoring pinch runner Kiley Hinton, giving APSU a 5-0 lead.

After a walk to Hodum, Zuege would closeout the inning’s scoring with an RBI single scoring Weinzapfel with the fifth run of the inning and giving the Govs a 6-0 advantage.

Miener (1-0) picked up the win, going five innings and giving up four hits and one walk while striking out three, with Ashley Martin and Emma Thompson each pitching a scoreless inning of relief to close out the game.

Inside the Boxscore

Macee Roberts extended her current hit streak to 14 straight games, dating back to last season, and tying Kacy Acree for the second longest hit streak by a Gov since the 2000 season.

The four victories to open the season by the APSU Govs tie the 2021 & 2022 teams for the most wins to open a season.

Mykenzi Duke became the first catcher in program history to pick off a runner on base in back-to-back games.

The back-to-back shutouts pitched Saturday by Austin Peay State University were the first pitched on the same day by the Govs since they blanked Bellarmine twice on April 7th, 2023.

Morgan Zuege tied her career single-game highs for hits (3) and RBIs (2) versus Purdue Fort Wayne.

Kendyl Weinzapfel tied her career single-game high with three hits versus Purdue Fort Wayne.

Austin Peay State University improves to 4-0 all-time versus Purdue Fort Wayne and 1-0 all-time versus Hampton.

