Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 11th-15th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This coming week’s weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County has a mix of rain and sunshine.

Tonight brings a mix of precipitation, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2:00am, followed by another round between 2:00am and 5:00am. The night sky remains cloudy, with a low around 46, accompanied by a brisk northeast wind at 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 70%, with the possibility of thunderstorms adding an unpredictable twist to the overnight forecast.

Monday begins with showers and thunderstorms, likely before noon, persisting into the early afternoon. As the day progresses, expect another round of showers after 3:00pm. The high reaches 54, with a shifting breeze from northeast to west-northwest at 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation soars to 90%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Rain showers continue Monday night, possibly mingling with snow after midnight. Some thunder is also in the script. Prepare for a low around 32 and a brisk northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 80%, leaving the possibility of a wintry mix in its wake.

A breath of fresh air emerges on Tuesday as the skies clear, bringing sunshine and a high near 52. The west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph adds a crisp note to the day. Tuesday night remains clear, with a low around 32, and a gradual shift in the wind from west-northwest to south after midnight.

The will be high near 59 on Wednesday, accompanied by a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of around 39 with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will see the high reach 62 with a slightly stronger west-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy conditions, with a low of around 40.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should check with Clarksville Online during the week for the latest weather conditions and changes this week.