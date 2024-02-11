Indulge in the Ultimate Chocolate Experience with Classic Chocolate Fondue

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – This delightful dessert brings together dark chocolate’s richness, heavy cream’s velvety texture, and vanilla extract’s warmth.

Gather your favorite dippables—juicy strawberries, sweet banana slices, chunks of pound cake, fluffy marshmallows, or salty pretzels—and get ready for a decadent treat.

Ingredients:

7 oz dark chocolate, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Assorted dippables: strawberries, banana slices, pound cake, marshmallows, pretzels, etc.

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, heat the heavy cream until it just begins to simmer. Do not boil.

Place the finely chopped dark chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let it sit for a minute to soften it.

Stir the chocolate and cream mixture until smooth and well combined. You can heat it gently over low heat, stirring continuously.

Once smooth, remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

Transfer the chocolate mixture to a fondue pot or a heatproof bowl that can be placed over a low flame to keep the fondue warm.

Arrange the assorted dippables on a serving platter.

Use fondue forks or skewers to dip the items into the chocolate fondue, swirling to coat.

Whether you’re hosting a cozy gathering or a romantic date night, this classic chocolate fondue is sure to delight your taste buds and create sweet memories.