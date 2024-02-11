Legends Bank 25th Anniversary

Clarksville, TN – The folks at Legends Bank recently took a moment to celebrate 25 years of customer-focused service in Clarksville and the surrounding areas, with a 25th anniversary event at The Emerald Clarksville.

Tommy Bates, Jr., Legends’ President and CEO, said, “Tonight we are celebrating 25 years, and taking this opportunity to say thanks to all the customers who have made this possible. We want to show our appreciation for all their support, which has helped us get to this point.

“In the beginning, when we were raising capital, we started with two little offices in the business park. We now have nine branches, and we’re currently building our tenth branch, in Ashland City.”

Photo Gallery