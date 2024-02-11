Marsha Blackburn Report: Securing Our Border

Washington, D.C. – It is against the law for an individual to illegally cross into our country — it’s incredible that still needs to be said. We are a nation of law and order, yet the Biden administration has allowed over 8.8 million illegal immigrants to flood our border.

Suppose my Democratic colleagues are serious about working with Republicans to secure the border. In that case, they should call for a vote on the Secure the Border Act (H.R.2), which arrived in the Senate on May 15th and has languished without even a hearing.

Weekly Rundown

A recent report found that devices used by certain IRS employees can access TikTok. Not only has the IRS failed to comply with the law, but has also potentially compromised confidential taxpayer information. I demanded answers from IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel as the Chinese Communist Party continues to target American institutions, businesses, and citizens’ data.

The NCAA’s history of backroom deliberations that produce unfair punishments for athletes, coaches, and universities has gone on long enough. I introduced the bipartisan NCAA Accountability Act to establish due process protections for student-athletes, coaches, and universities that are under investigation by the NCAA for rule violations.

I had a busy week in DC meeting with Tennesseans from across our state. I met with the Tennessee Narcotic Officers Association and the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association to discuss how we can make our communities safer. Additionally, I had the opportunity to meet with Citizens for Fort Campbell about developments and projects on the base. I also visited with members of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.

The 95-County Tour continued this week. In Hamilton County, we discussed the importance of a strong partnership between Oak Ridge Laboratory and the City of Chattanooga as well as the exciting new developments in quantum applications. We also checked in with Sheriff Austin Garrett on the deputies who were injured in the line of duty this week. We toured the beautiful Museum Center at 5 Points and met with Mayor Brooks in Bradley County. We spoke with residents of Polk County and McMinn County who are very concerned about the endless flow of fentanyl flooding into our communities.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI