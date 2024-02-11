Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball plays Arkansas at home Monday

Tennessee (14-8 | 7-3 SEC) vs. Arkansas (17-8 | 5-5 SEC)

Monday, February 12th, 2024 | 6:02pm CT/7:02pm ET

Knoxville, KY | Food City Center | SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee women’s basketball team (14-8, 7-3 SEC), which has won its past six games at home, welcomes Arkansas (17-8, 5-5 SEC) to Food City Center on Monday night for its 2024 Play4Kay “pink game” and the first of three contests during the calendar week.

UT and UA will square off at 6:02pm CT in a contest televised by SEC Network. A home game with South Carolina follows on Thursday night, while a road game at Vanderbilt beckons next Sunday.

The Lady Vols fell in Tuscaloosa on Thursday night, 72-56, but still held onto a share of second in the SEC standings with LSU and Mississippi State. Those squads could move ahead of UT with wins on Sunday, but the Big Orange could knot things up with a victory over the Razorbacks the next night.

Despite the setback at Bama, Tennessee has triumphed in four of its past six games and in 10 of its last 13. All three of UT’s SEC losses have come on the road.

UA, meanwhile, stubbed its toe in Gainesville, dropping an 85-81 decision to Florida on Thursday night. The Razorbacks have won four of their past seven games, prevailing at Bama, 77-59, but losing at home to the Tide by an 86-70 count.

Broadcast Details

Eric Frede (PxP) and Christy Thomaskutty (Analyst) will have the call for the SEC Network broadcast.

All games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice providing play-by-play. Jay Lifford is the studio host.



A link to the live audio stream can be found on the Hoops Central page or the schedule on UTSports.com.



For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network, and then select the Vol Network Affiliates tab.



Air time is typically 30 minutes before tip-off.

PLAY4KAY/Tasha Tough

Monday night’s match-up will be Tennessee’s 2024 Play4Kay game, with the teams including pink in their uniforms and standing united in the fight against all cancers affecting women.

The UT Lady Vols also will honor the late LVFL Tasha Butts, who valiantly fought breast cancer until her passing on October 23rd, 2023. UT’s players will be wearing Tasha Tough shooting shirts in her memory.

Another LVFL, Nikki McCray-Penson, also passed away from the effects of breast cancer on July 7th, 2023. She will be remembered at UT’s next home contest on Thursday against South Carolina, where she served as an assistant alongside Dawn Staley from 2008-17.

The vision of Play4Kay came directly from the late NC State head coach Kay Yow. Through Play4Kay, she saw a way to bring communities together and unite players, coaches, officials and fans in honoring cancer warriors in the fight against all cancers affecting women.

Game Promotions

Season Reset

After functioning without All-America and SEC Player of the Year candidate Rickea Jackson for eight games from November 13th to December 10th and posting a 4-4 record during her absence, Tennessee has been a drastically different team since she was cleared following a lower leg injury.

The UT Lady Vols are 9-3 since Jackson returned to action and are in a season-best stretch where they have won 10 of their past 13 games and are currently positioned among the top teams in the SEC standings and the highest-rated league squads in the NET rankings.

Among those triumphs are top-60 NET victories over No. 27 Mississippi State, No. 36 Oklahoma, No. 55 Auburn, No. 57 Vanderbilt, and No. 58 Florida. The win over Oklahoma in November was without Rickea Jackson.

In addition to getting Jackson back, UT has been bolstered by the continued improvement of 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key. The school’s all-time leading shot blocker was sidelined after eight games a year ago due to blood clots in her lungs and understandably needed time to reacclimate to the rigors of the game.

Tennessee also has had to absorb the loss of reserve point guard Destinee Wells, who suffered a lower leg injury just prior to the Wofford game and is out for the season. Fifth-year standout Jasmine Powell has impressively picked up more of the load, and junior Kaiya Wynn has stepped up and provided a spark off the bench on both ends of the floor.

With the players available for the past 12 contests stepping into and accepting their roles, the Lady Vols have competed cohesively as a team, with different players each game emerging to provide valuable contributions in starring and support capacities.

Recapping The Last Game

The Lady Vols suffered a tough shooting night on the road Thursday, falling in SEC play to Alabama in Coleman Coliseum, 72-56.

Fifth-year seniors Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell were the leading scorers for Tennessee (14-8, 7-3 SEC) with 13 and nine, respectively.

Fellow fifth-year Tamari Key also had a productive night, turning in nine points and a team-leading seven rebounds.

Aaliyah Nye was the top producer for Alabama (19-6, 6-4 SEC) with 23 points. Jessica Timmons was also in double figures with 14, and Loyal McQueen finished with 10.

Postgame Notes vs. Alabama

Closer To 1,000

Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key finished with 13 and nine points, respectively, vs. Alabama, drawing them nearer to milestones. Key moved to within 27 of scoring 1,000 points in her career at UT, while Jackson closed the gap to 71 from tallying 1K in her second season on Rocky Top. They can become the 49th and 50th Lady Vols to score that many points as Lady Vols.

UT Lady Vol Standout Stats

Tennessee (76.0) has the No. 3 scoring offense this season in SEC play.

UT is No. 2 in league contests in field goal percentage at 45.6.

The Lady Vols (77.4) rank second in free-throw pct. in SEC games.

Tennessee allows only 34.4 rebounds per game in conference play, which ranks No. 1 in the SEC.

Rickea Jackson (18.2) and Jewel Spear (16.2) rank No. 7 and No. 11 in scoring average during SEC play.

Jasmine Powell is averaging 5.6 apg. (56 asst./27 TO) to rank No. 3 in SEC games for that category.

Powell is No. 5 in assist-to-turnover ratio in SEC play at 2.07.

Jewel Spear stands at No. 4 in three-point field goal percentage in league play at 40.4 and is eighth in three-pointers made per game at 2.10.

Spear appears at No. 3 in field goal percentage in SEC games (51.5), while Tamari Key would rank No. 1 (67.5) if she had enough shot attempts.

Tamari Key’s 19 blocked shots rank her No. 4 in SEC action in bpg. at 1.90.

­­­UT’s Scoring Offense On The Rise

Tennessee has climbed to No. 3 in the SEC and No. 30 nationally in scoring offense at 77.1 points per game.

UT is even averaging 76.0 ppg. in conference play despite playing six of the top seven scoring defenses in all games thus far. Next foe, Arkansas, ranks ninth.

The UT Lady Vols’ averages also come against a schedule rated No. 12 in difficulty for the games it has already played, without Rickea Jackson for eight games due to injury and with Tamari Key still limited in mobility during the first half of the season.

Milestone Watch

Rickea Jackson scored 19 points vs. Missouri in her 115th career game and became the eighth Lady Vol (and third transfer) to surpass the 2,000-point plateau for her career. She now has 2,014, leaving her 50 behind seventh-place Meighan Simmons.

Jackson now takes aim at tallying 1,000 points as a Lady Vol, standing 71 away from that milestone.

Tamari Key has 973 points and is just 27 away from reaching the 1,000-point plateau.

Jackson and Key can become the 49th and 50th players to accumulate 1,000 points in a Lady Vol uniform.

With a blocked shot vs. MTSU on December 6th, Tamari Key reached 300 for her career and became the ninth player in SEC history to hit that mark.

Key now has 324 blocks through the Alabama game and has surpassed Sylvia Fowles (LSU, 321, 2004-08) to move into eighth on the SEC’s all-time career list. Just ahead of her on that list in seventh is Martha Alwal (Miss. State, 328, 2011-15).

Against Liberty, Tess Darby hit six three-pointers and surpassed Taber Spani (143) and Shannon Bobbitt (147) to move into eighth on UT’s career three-pointers list. She now has 157 through the Alabama game.

Darby, who appeared in her 100th game on February 1st vs. Georgia, is pursuing Brittany Jackson (161, 2001-05), Shekinna Stricklen (163, 2008-12) and Ariel Massengale (164, 2011-15), who are No. 7, 6 and 5, respectively.

The senior currently ranks No. 8 in career three-pointers attempted at 419, standing behind No. 7 Brittany Jackson (443, 2001-05).

Jasmine Powell is nine assists away from tallying 100 for the third consecutive season. She had a career-best 116 last year and 108 in 2021-22 at Minnesota.

Jewel Spear has 99 rebounds and stands one away from becoming the fourth Lady Vol (Jackson, Puckett, Hollingshead) in 2023-24 to register 100 boards and to tally 100+ personally for the third straight year.

Kellie Harper won her 100th game as head coach of the Lady Vols when UT defeated Vanderbilt on January 21st.

Harper is now 13 shy of 400 for her career in 20 years.

The LVFL’s win over Missouri was her 50th vs. an SEC foe in her fifth season at her alma mater.

UT-UA Series Notes

Tennessee holds a 34-5 all-time record vs. Arkansas, including 16-2 in Knoxville, 16-3 in Fayetteville and 2-0 at neutral sites.

UT is 2-1 in overtime and 2-0 in the postseason vs. UA, meeting for the first time in SEC Tourney play in 2016. UT prevailed, 68-51, in the second round in Jacksonville, FL, on March 3rd that year.

No. 1/1 Tennessee and unranked Arkansas met in an NCAA Final Four semifinal game in Kansas City, Mo., on March 27, 1998, and the Lady Vols cruised past the Razorbacks, 86-58, en route to a 39-0 season.

Then the starting point guard for UT, Kellie (Jolly) Harper had 11 points and five assists in that contest.

Harper was 4-1 vs. the Razorbacks as a player.

As a head coach, Harper is 6-3 all-time vs. UA. She won her last two games vs. the Razorbacks while at Missouri St., including 69-54 in Fayetteville on December 2nd, 2015, and 64-62 in Springfield on December 11th, 2016.

This is the sixth meeting between Harper and Mike Neighbors as head coaches, with Harper standing 4-1 vs. UA as UT’s skipper.

Arkansas asst. Lacey Goldwire had the same role at UT from 2019-21 before returning in 2021-22 to Mike Neighbors’ staff at UA, where she worked from 2017-19 in his first two years as head coach there.

A Look At The Razorbacks

Freshman Talia Scott leads Arkansas at 22.1 ppg. with 49 three-pointers made.

Samara Spencer (13.8), Makayla Daniels (12.2) and Saylor Poffenbarger (11.2) also score in double digits, with Poffenbarger averaging a double-double with an impressive 12.1 rebounds per contest.

UA has taken 754 threes this season, which equals 47 percent of its total field goal attempts.

About Arkansas Razorback Head Coach Mike Neighbors

Mike Neighbors is 137-85 in his seventh year in Fayetteville and 235-126 overall.

Neighbors has three 20-win seasons at Arkansas.

Arkansas’ Most Recent Game

The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-8, 5-5 SEC) took a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter but could not close things out at Florida (12-9, 3-6 SEC), dropping Thursday’s game, 85-81.

Arkansas was held without a point for the remaining 3:20 of the contest while being outscored 24-10 in the final quarter.

The Hogs were led by Makayla Daniels, who dropped a season-high 26 points. Taliah Scott had 20 in her homecoming back in the Sunshine State.

Last UT-UA Contest

Tennessee outscored Arkansas in the opening stanza 25-9 and led wire to wire, taking an 87-67 win on the road on February 16th, 2023, in Bud Walton Arena.

Seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston each recorded a double-double to lead the Lady Vols (19-9, 11-2 SEC). Jackson finished with a team-high 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Horston logged 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Tess Darby posted 11 points, and graduate Jordan Walker and senior Jasmine Powell each added 10.

Erynn Barnum (now at Mississippi State) was the high scorer for Arkansas (19-9, 6-7 SEC) with 25 points.

Last Time In Knoxville

Battling back from a 13-point deficit, the No. 7/5 Lady Vols defeated Arkansas 86-83 in overtime on January 31st, 2022, on The Summitt.

Tennessee (19-2, 8-1 SEC) was paced by Jordan Horston, who scored 24 points. Rae Burrell was clutch down the stretch, sinking 17 of her 21 points in the second half and overtime. Tamari Key got it done at the line, making a career-best eight free throws in a 14-point night.

Amber Ramirez led UA with 29 points.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team has a tight turnaround before No. 1/1 South Carolina rolls into Knoxville on Thursday night.

The Lady Vols and Gamecocks are slated to meet in a 6:00pm match-up on ESPN.