APSU Men’s Basketball’s Dezi Jones named ASUN Newcomer of the Week

Atlanta, GA – After averaging 22.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and a 53.1 field-goal percentage in a pair of wins over the week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball guard Dezi Jones has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced Monday.

A Hannibal, Missouri native, Jones scored at least 18 points and made half his attempts from the field in each of Austin Peay State University’s home wins against Kennesaw State and Queens.

Jones opened the week with 18 points and six assists in the APSU Govs’ 85-69 win against Kennesaw State on Thursday. The performance marked his 16th double-figure scoring outing and seventh in ASUN Conference play. His six assists also were tied for his third-most this season and marked the fifth time he led APSU in dimes.

Following the win against the reigning ASUN champion Owls, Jones led the Govs to a 79-76 come-from-behind victory with 27 points against the Royals, as APSU erased a 14-point deficit in the final 10 minutes.

His 27 points are tied for the third-most by a Gov this season and the second-most of his Division I career, trailing only a 28-point performance against Rider last season while he was at Quinnipiac.

Jones is one of four Governors to have played in all 26 games this season and is third on the team with 12.1 points per game and second with 73 assists. He also is second on the team with 15.1 points per game and paces APSU with 36 assists in 11 ASUN Conference contests.

Jones is the second Gov to earn an ASUN honor this season, joining DeMarcus Sharp who has earned the award a conference-best four times.

Jones and the Governors return to action later this week on the road, beginning with a Thursday 7:30pm contest against Central Arkansas followed by a Saturday 7:15pm game at North Alabama.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 season, follow the APSU men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB), on Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball), or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.