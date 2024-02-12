Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for February 12th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 12th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Al is a young male Labrador mix breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Al is a medium-sized boy and would love a big fenced-in yard and go on long walks. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Brooke is a young female Domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She will make a great companion. Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Toolie is a lovely female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She does well with other cats, dogs, and children. She is very playful, cuddly and absolutely loves attention. Toolie enjoys playing with toys, and when you call her name, she will gladly come for some belly rubs and a comfortable lap.

Toolie can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Mikey is a very quiet, shy 7-month-old male Domestic Shorthair. Sadly he was hit by a car and lost his eye but it doesn’t stop this boy from cruising and easily navigating around. He is fully vetted, litter-trained, and neutered. Mikey would be fine with a calm cat buddy but no children or dogs now. He will prefer a quieter home. Mikey will make someone a wonderful companion.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball and be around people. Pepper will be happy with a fenced yard and a family who will take her for walks and daily outings.

Cattle dogs require a “job” be it returning the ball, fetching the mail or something to keep them engaged. They are truly people pleasers. She will do well at agility, dock diving and even Barn hunts.

If you would love to add Pepper to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Meet Max! He is a super handsome, one-year-old large male Corgi. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, working on house training but for now is still rocking the “belly band” life and is special needs. Water was withheld from Max for way too long periods of time during his short life which has caused this poor boy to develop UTI’s.

They have been treated and he will need a blood work check occasionally but seems to be on the mend! He loves to play and is good with older children, teases cats and will need to be the only dog in the home due to his water guarding. He does struggle at times with many stairs so a home with fewer stairs would be wonderful.



His trauma is very understandable, and this boy is funny, playful, and has a whole lot of love to give, considering all he has had to endure. Max deserves a family who will love and protect him for the rest of his life. Corgis are super smart and very loyal and will make a wonderful addition to any family!



Max can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Kali is a friendly, sweet, playful adult female Cavapoo which is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel/Poodle mix. She is 33 pounds, fully vetted, house/crate trained and spayed. Kali is good with children and other dogs. She is a great little girl and will be a wonderful addition to your family.

You can find Kali and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Diablo! He is a 7-month-old male Chiweenie (Chihuahua/Doxie mix). He is fully vetted and waiting for his neutering appointment. He is a bit shy at first but does warm up quickly. Best in a home with no children as he does startle easily but possibly older calm children who will respect his space might be ok. He is fine with other dogs. This little guy will make a great companion.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Utopia This 2-year-old female, all-Black Domestic Shorthair, is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is a little firecracker! She is so sweet and spicy at the same time. Utopia does play a bit rough so she will need a home with older children and experienced cat owners.

She has been around cats of all ages and cat-friendly dogs, as she is not one to be intimidated. Utopia enjoys sitting in window seats watching birds and chasing laser pointers. She enjoys being held and talked to and she will talk back!



To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is an adult male Chiweenie/ Fiest mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Maxwell is very friendly, affectionate, playful, curious, funny, dignified and loves kisses. He is good with children and other dogs.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Sweetie is a 2-year-old female Red Heeler. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW tested, and on HW & Flea and tick prevention. She is crate and house trained. She is good with children and other dogs.

Sweetie is friendly, affectionate, very smart, and funny. Her adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/sweetie or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Kevin is a 1-year-old male Chihuahua. He is fully vetted, not neutered yet, and is kennel trained and doing great with house training, too. He is just a sweetheart. He and his sister were found in a trash dump but he is now thriving and even got accepted to “Dogwarts” and is proudly wearing his Hufflepuff scarf.

When he isn’t busy practicing his spells on the kitties he is zooming around with the other dogs and just a happy guy looking for his forever family.

If you want more information on Kevin and an application, please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com