Clarksville Police Department requests public’s help in locating Runaway Juvenile Charlie Williams

Charlie Williams
Charlie Williams

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Charlie Williams.

She was last seen on February 10th, at her residence on Grassmire Drive, wearing a pink hoodie, Mickey Mouse Pajama pants, glasses, and braces. Williams is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective M. Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5737.

