Austin Peay State University Soccer releases 2024 Spring Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Coming off the program’s first trip to the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan announced the Governors’ five-match spring schedule featuring a quartet of contests at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

“We have a large group of rising seniors, and being able to pick up right where we left off at the end of last fall has been great!” said McGowan. “This offseason, we really want to put emphasis on the Govs’ style of play and to be masters at transition. We are looking forward to hosting strong local competition and getting better this spring!”

The Governors open their spring campaign with three straight home matches, beginning with a February 29th, 6:00pm contest against Murray State before turning their attention to a March 16th, 2:00pm contest against the in-state foe Middle Tennessee.

A week after their match against the Blue Raiders, Austin Peay State University hosts Belmont on March 23rd at 1:00pm. The APSU Govs’ lone road contest of the spring takes them to a third matchup against a former OVC rival in Tennessee Tech on April 6th at 2:00pm in Cookeville.

Austin Peay State University concludes its spring slate against the 2023 ASUN Regular-Season Champions from Lipscomb on April 10th at 6:00pm in Clarksville.

McGowan returns each of her top five goalscorers from a season ago, including the 2023 ASUN Second Team and All-Freshman Team selection Aniyah Mack, and Third Team All-ASUN honoree, Lindsey McMahon.

Mack tallied five goals – including two game-winners – during her first season in the Red and White. McMahon was the anchor of APSU’s defensive line and was one of two Governors – joining goalkeeper Katie Bahn – to start all 21 matches. She also led the team with 1,885 minutes on the pitch during her junior season.

In addition to Mack, the APSU Govs’ 2024 roster sees the return of Alec Baumgardt, whose 10-career goals and five-career assists rank 15th and 20th all-time, respectively.

Austin Peay State University also returns each of his goalkeepers from last season’s squad in Bahn and Lauryn Berry.

Bahn was an ace between the pipes during her first year as a full-time starter, tallying 109 saves – which are third all-time – and led the APSU Govs to five wins and four draws during the 2023 season.

Despite appearing in just four matches during her freshman season, Berry manned the net in penalty kicks during the Govs’ first-round advancement in the 2023 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship and forced four Kennesaw State misses from the dot. Her play from the line led the Govs’ to their first advancement in a postseason game since 2013 in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

For news and updates throughout the Governors' 2024 spring campaign, follow the APSU soccer team on X, Instagram, and TikTok (@GovsWSOC) and on Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer).