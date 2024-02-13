37 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
News

Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspects

News Staff
By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred on February 7th near Huntco Drive. Several vehicles were entered, and items were taken.

Video cameras captured the suspects in the parking lot, there are at least four individuals involved and appear to be in an Infinity QX50 or 60 vehicle.

Suspects vehicle.
Suspects vehicle.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects and or the vehicle used.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to get in touch with CPD Detective D. Smith at 931.648.0656, ext. 5695.

Vehicle Burglary Suspects
Vehicle Burglary Suspects

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Suspects vehicle.
Suspects vehicle.
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
