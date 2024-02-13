Mayors Power Breakfast

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – In an engaging event that brought together business and civic leaders, along with a diversity of community members, breakfast became an opportunity for dialogue and connection as Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, accompanied by their lovely wives, shared a meal, along with plans and ideas of community development for the coming months and years.

The breakfast event also served as a platform for both mayors to express their deepest gratitude towards several of the local churches, businesses, emergency services, and several various government agencies for their tireless help around the clock with the rescue and cleanup efforts during the aftermath of the devastating tornado that ripped through our county last month on Saturday, December 9th.

While many citizens are still rebuilding their lives, the mayors gave reassurances that they are not forgotten and that ongoing help will be available to them through several government and charitable organizations.

Attendees had the chance to learn about upcoming projects and initiatives to enhance the residents’ quality of life. Mayor Golden and Mayor Pitts also took the time to share their long-term visions for the future and to listen to concerned citizens, gaining valuable insights to understand the pulse of the community they serve.

Beyond the formal discussions, breakfast also served as an event for citizens to connect with one another. A sense of unity brewed as coffee poured while folks shared common interests and goals, reinforcing the idea that a strong community is built on the foundation of collaboration.

Breakfast with the mayors kicked off 2024, reiterating the importance of shared responsibility between citizens and elected officials. As the community continues to grow and evolve, the journey forward is a collective one where every voice matters, and all citizens play a vital role in shaping the future of our city and county. The event concluded with a shared optimistic commitment to working together to improve the city of Clarksville and Montgomery County.