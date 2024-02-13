47.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
HomeNewsMontgomery County appoints Elizabeth Black Purchasing Director
News

Montgomery County appoints Elizabeth Black Purchasing Director

News Staff
By News Staff
Elizabeth Black
Elizabeth Black

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Elizabeth Black, currently the Administrator of Elections, has been appointed as Montgomery County’s new purchasing director.

“Elizabeth has an excellent reputation of integrity, planning, and project management. We are excited to move forward and work with her as she leads the purchasing department,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Black holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Austin Peay State University (APSU) and a Master of Business Administration from Murray State University. She has been working in county government since 2007 when she began working as the public information officer. She transitioned to the administrator of elections position in March 2017.

“I am very excited to lead the purchasing department and thrilled that I get to continue my career with Montgomery County Government. I look forward to working directly with county departments and continuing to serve the residents of Montgomery County in this new capacity,” said Black.

Black will oversee the activities and operations of the purchasing department. She will be responsible for purchasing and procuring materials, supplies, and equipment for Montgomery County Government. This includes developing bid documents for all biddable items, distributing bid documents to vendors, evaluating incoming bids, making purchase and procurement recommendations, and supervising the department’s operations.

Black assumes her new role on March 26th, following the County Presidential Preference and County Primary election certification on March 5th.

For information about the Montgomery County Government, visit mcgtn.org.

Previous article
#8 Tennessee Vols Basketball Faces Off Against Arkansas in High-Stakes Showdown
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

Old Glory Distilling Co. will Open New Restaurant on February 19th

Mayors Power Breakfast

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online