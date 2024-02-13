Montgomery County appoints Elizabeth Black Purchasing Director

Montgomery County, TN – Elizabeth Black, currently the Administrator of Elections, has been appointed as Montgomery County’s new purchasing director.

“Elizabeth has an excellent reputation of integrity, planning, and project management. We are excited to move forward and work with her as she leads the purchasing department,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

Black holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Austin Peay State University (APSU) and a Master of Business Administration from Murray State University. She has been working in county government since 2007 when she began working as the public information officer. She transitioned to the administrator of elections position in March 2017.

“I am very excited to lead the purchasing department and thrilled that I get to continue my career with Montgomery County Government. I look forward to working directly with county departments and continuing to serve the residents of Montgomery County in this new capacity,” said Black.

Black will oversee the activities and operations of the purchasing department. She will be responsible for purchasing and procuring materials, supplies, and equipment for Montgomery County Government. This includes developing bid documents for all biddable items, distributing bid documents to vendors, evaluating incoming bids, making purchase and procurement recommendations, and supervising the department’s operations.

Black assumes her new role on March 26th, following the County Presidential Preference and County Primary election certification on March 5th.

