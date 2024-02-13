58.5 F
Tennessee Department of Transportation releases Pothole Repair Update

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews are working around the clock repairing potholes along interstates and state routes caused by last month’s record winter storm which dumped more snow in 24 hours than we normally see in an entire winter.

The statewide effort uses all available resources, including contract crews, to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible.

TDOT has patched 50% more in January 2024 than in January 2022 & 2023.

By the Numbers January 22nd – February 11th:

  • Region 1 – 1,221,614 pounds of hot mix & cold patch
  • Region 2 – 469,108 pounds of hot mix & cold patch
  • Region 3 – 2,015,500 pounds of hot mix & cold patch
  • Region 4 – 1,720,340 pounds of hot mix & cold patch
  • Statewide – 5,426,562 pounds of hot mix & cold patch 

As weather permits, TDOT will continue repairing the roads over the coming days and weeks. More permanent repairs will be made in spring and early summer when asphalt plants are regularly producing hot mix. Full-scale paving may be necessary in some locations.

Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley joined one of the multiple crews patching Potholes in Nashville.

Drivers should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during these pothole repair operations. While every effort will be made to perform repairs during off-peak travel times (9:00am – 3:00pm weekdays), some lane closures may extend into the late afternoon, evening, and weekends. We ask drivers to be patient and to watch out for TDOT crews on interstates and state highways. Work with Us – move over, slow down.

Drivers can report potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or by submitting an online maintenance request form.

Get the latest road conditions and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel.

