Altra Federal Credit Union to hold VIRTUAL Teens and Money Webinar on February 29th

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a VIRTUAL Teens and Money Webinar on the Psychology of Spending on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, from 6:00pm -7:00pm. This event is FREE and for ages 13 – 17.

This webinar is interactive and will focus on understanding the psychological aspect of why we make the decisions we do with our money and what to keep in mind when making purchases. When spending is just as easy as tapping a card or clicking checkout, we need to understand what drives us to purchase.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or

directly at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/4b025348-5ef5-4364-91e7-730ac65e5839@e0a6f952-b84f-419c-8e81-22caa953b44e

“It’s important to understand our spending decisions and examine our relationship with money because they are essential for financial well-being. Exploring the motivations and emotions behind our spending choices can help everyone make better, more informed financial decisions, especially at a young age” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.8 billion in assets and more than 147,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and

business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org