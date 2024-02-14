City of Clarksville announces I-24 Exit 1 Traffic Lighting Now Operational

Clarksville, TN – Traffic lights at Exit 1 of Interstate 24 are now installed and operational to improve motor vehicle traffic flows and safety in that vicinity.

The announcement from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the Clarksville Street Department led by Director David Smith represents another component of the extensive Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ master plan for street, sidewalk, intersection, and traffic signalization improvements throughout the City.

“This is another major milestone in the Transportation 2020+ plan,” said Mayor Pitts. “Lighting this heavily traveled interchange will enhance the residents’ safety, and adding the traffic signal has been a priority project from the very beginning.

“We look forward to even more improvements to this area when the Tennessee Department of Transportation improves Trenton Road as a part of the TDOT 10-year plan,” Mayor Pitts said.

All I-24 ramp lighting is installed and operational, the Street Department announced this week.

Two locations for high mast lighting have foundations, and crews have been waiting for dry weather so they can access and erect traffic poles.

The new traffic signal for the eastbound I-24 off-ramp and Trenton Road is installed.

Crews with CDE Lightband, the Clarksville Street Department, and the Clarksville Police Department were at the site on Wednesday, February 14th at 2:00pm, to connect power and intersection flashing lights, said Brian Nelson, Traffic Control Supervisor for the Street Department.

The signals will remain in flashing mode for a minimum of seven days, per state guidelines. After that time has elapsed, the City will fully activate the signal for normal, daily traffic direction on Wednesday, February 21st, at 1:00pm.