Decadent Molten Lava Cakes: A Chocolate Lover’s Delight

Clarksville, TN – Indulge in the ultimate chocolate experience with our Molten Lava Cake recipe. These individual desserts are rich, gooey, and utterly irresistible. The warm, oozing center contrasts perfectly with the slightly crispy edges.

Follow our step-by-step instructions to create these heavenly treats that are sure to impress your guests. Top with a dusting of powdered sugar and a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an unforgettable dessert that melts hearts and satisfies cravings

Molten Lava Cake Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Optional: Powdered sugar for dusting, vanilla ice cream for serving

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease and flour individual ramekins or muffin cups.

In a heatproof bowl, melt the butter and chocolate chips together. You can do this using a double boiler or in the microwave in short bursts, stirring between each burst.

Once melted and smooth, stir in the granulated sugar and salt until well combined.

Add the eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla extract to the chocolate mixture. Mix well.

Gently fold in the all-purpose flour until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.

Divide the batter evenly among the prepared ramekins or muffin cups.

Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 12-14 minutes. The edges should be set, but the center should still be soft.

Carefully remove the lava cakes from the oven. Allow them to cool for a minute before running a knife around the edges and inverting them onto serving plates.

Dust with powdered sugar if desired and serve immediately, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream if you like.