Fort Defiance will hold Surrender of Clarksville event on Saturday, February 17th

Clarksville, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host a living history event on February 17th, 2024, from 10:00am until 3:00pm to commemorate the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862.

The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in Civil War history, opening the South to Union forces and the capture of Nashville. Uniformed soldiers will provide living history and cannon-firing demonstrations. Visitors are invited to tour the permanent exhibit and view the film “Crossroads of Change.”

There will be several new activities and special guests this year. Dr. Curt Fields will appear as General Ulysses S. Grant at 10:00am, and Historical Interpreter William Parker will be giving a special talk titled “The Soldiers Burden” at 1:00pm.

“The surrender event is one of the biggest and oldest annual events at Fort Defiance,” said Roxanne Jenkins, Associate Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance. “We welcome visitors to the Interpretive Center to learn about the role of Clarksvillians during the Civil War and the impact the war had on all of their lives.”

This is a free event that is open to the public. Activities and demonstrations will be inside and outdoors at the Interpretive Center.

For information about Fort Defiance, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com