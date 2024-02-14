“Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot”: Honoring Heroes at Cross Creek Clays

Palmyra, TN – Cross Creek Clays proudly announces the 6th Annual Night Stalker & Legion fundraising event, scheduled to take place from June 14th-16th, 2024.

This year’s tournament marks the continuation of their popular memorial shoot and fundraiser, which annually honors the renowned 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers (SOAR).

For this 2024 iteration, the tournament will again honor the 160th SOAR and the 5th Special Forces Group. Now renamed as Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot, the event will pay tribute to fallen members from both of these distinguished units.

Founder and owner of Cross Creek Clays, Joe Calabrace, a former member of the original Night Stalkers, remains a steadfast supporter of the 160th SOAR. Over the past five years, this charity event has successfully raised over $75,000, with last year’s contribution exceeding $35,000 alone. The tournament has become a cherished annual highlight for the Cross Creek Clays community.

The funds generated from this year’s event will be allocated to several worthy organizations: the Night Stalker Association, which supports the active duty soldiers of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the Families of Fallen Night Stalkers, and the newly introduced beneficiary; The Special Forces Association Chapter 38, which provides crucial support to active-duty soldiers of the 5th SFG and the families of fallen Legionnaires.

Calabrace emphasizes the importance of remembering the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for a higher cause: “Without these ultimate sacrifices, we would not have accomplished our mission of protecting and defending this great nation. As Night Stalkers and Legionnaires, it is our duty to remember those who blazed the trail forward, defending it with their lives. We shall never forget them!”

The title sponsor for this year’s Night Stalker & Legion Memorial Shoot is F3EA, Inc. A certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), they deliver high-quality training and management service solutions to US Government customers, primarily within the Special Operations and Intelligence communities.

Members of the public are invited to participate in this NSCA Registered tournament and meet members of these elite Special Operations Forces, view their equipment, and witness the static display of the 160th aircraft. Cross Creek Clays encourages potential sponsors to contribute to this wonderful cause by contacting info@crosscreekclays.com

Registration for the clay shoot is open on Score Chaser’s website.

About Cross Creek Clays

Cross Creek Clays, recognized as one of the nation’s premier shotgun experiences, is conveniently located just 20 minutes from downtown Clarksville in Palmyra, TN. Open to the public and welcoming shooters of all ability levels.

For more information about this event or Cross Creek Clays, please call 931.999.8190 or visit www.crosscreekclays.com