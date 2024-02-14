“Pretty in Pink” Beauty Pageant Supports Breast Cancer Fighter Hannah Suiter

Cunningham, TN – Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 25th, 2024, as the Pretty in Pink Beauty Pageant takes center stage at Montgomery Central High School. The doors swing open at 11:00am, with the first radiant contestants gracing the stage at noon.

Our gracious hosts, Skylar Yarbrough and Shelby Cotton, promise an event celebrating beauty, resilience, and a noble cause.

“We are hosting a beauty pageant at Montgomery Central High School to support Hannah and her fight against breast cancer. We wanted to be able to take one less thing off her plate and figured what a great way to do that,” Cotton said.

“Hannah and I met in 2020, my first day at FedEx. She greeted me at the door to show me to the office! I knew her and my sister and had played softball many years prior in high school, so I’m sure that was the point of conversation for us. Since then, we have talked very frequently, sometimes even daily!” stated Yarbrough.

“Hannah’s been there for some of my biggest milestones in life, like getting married, buying my house, and having my daughter, which she adores dearly! So it’s only right I’m there during her milestones, rain or shine!” Yarbrough said.

Supporting Hannah Suiter: A Battle Against Breast Cancer

Hannah Suiter, a courageous warrior in her fight against breast cancer, stands at the heart of this pageant. All proceeds from the event will directly contribute to easing the burden of her medical expenses.

Since “Buckin for Boobies,” Hannah has journeyed through chemotherapy, undergone a mastectomy, and now faces radiation. Her unwavering spirit shines as she prepares for her final surgery just six weeks after completing radiation.

Pageant Details

Contestant Entry Fee : $50.00 (Includes beauty and side awards)

: $50.00 (Includes beauty and side awards) Optional Add-Ons : Outfit of Choice : $10.00 Most Photogenic : $10.00

: General Admission : $5.00 per person

: $5.00 per person Special Perk for Contestants : Contestants and one accompanying person enjoy free entry.

: Contestants and one accompanying person enjoy free entry. No Interview or On-Stage Questions : Let the beauty speak for itself.

: Let the beauty speak for itself. Timely Arrival : Contestants must arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled stage time.

: Contestants must arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled stage time. Pink Power : Outfits of Choice revolve around breast cancer awareness—think pink, embrace the cause.

: Outfits of Choice revolve around breast cancer awareness—think pink, embrace the cause. Entry Forms Deadline : Submit your forms by Friday, February 16th. After this date, a $20.00 late fee applies.

: Submit your forms by Friday, February 16th. After this date, a $20.00 late fee applies. Last-Minute Entries: Door entries are accepted with an additional $20.00 late fee.

Entry Form

Facebook Page

Ready to be part of this inspiring event? Secure your spot by filling out the entry form at this link. Let’s celebrate beauty, resilience, and the fight against breast cancer—all in shades of pink.

Montgomery Central High School is located at 3955 Highway 48/13 in Cunningham, Tennessee.