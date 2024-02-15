Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis plays Middle Tennessee, Southern Indiana this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Middle Tennessee in a Friday 1:30pm match followed by Southern Indiana in a Saturday 3:00pm match at the Evansville Indiana Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay (1-4) defeated Western Kentucky 6-1 for its first win of the season and sixth-straight win against the Hilltoppers last Saturday in Evansville.

The Governors are 1-9 against Middle Tennessee (5-4) after falling to the Blue Raiders 4-3 last season in Murfreesboro.

Saturday will be the third meeting against Southern Indiana, with the APSU Govs winning the previous two matches.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following Saturday’s match, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face Vanderbilt in a February 25th, 11:00am match in Nashville at Montgomery Bell Academy.