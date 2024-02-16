APSU Men’s Basketball takes Four Game Win Streak on the Road Saturday against North Florida

Austin Peay (14-13 | 7-5 ASUN) at North Alabama (13-13 | 7-5 ASUN)

Saturday, February 17th, 2024 | 7:15pm

Florence, AL | Flowers Hall

Florence, AL – In the midst of the longest winning streak in the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team faces North Florida in a Saturday contest at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. Tip-off is set for 7:15pm.

Austin Peay (14-13, 7-5) claimed their ASUN-best fourth-straight win in a 77-67 victory at Central Arkansas Thursday after being led in scoring by Dezi Jones’ 25 points and a quintet of triples and 21 points by Ja’Monta Black.

At 7-5 in league play, both the Governors and Lions (13-13, 7-5 ASUN) sit tied for third in league play with four games remaining in the regular season.

APSU won the season’s previous meeting against the Lions in an 83-80 overtime victory on January 18th at F&M Bank Arena, led by a career-high 24 points by Isaac Haney. The win improved the Govs to 9-10 on the season and was their second win in the young conference season.

After his five three-pointers against the Bears, Ja’Monta Black moved to third all-time in single-season three-pointers with 93, which are the second-most in Division I this season. Black needs 10 triples to break Todd Babington’s single-season record of 102 set during the 2007-08 season.

North Alabama has won six of its last seven games and is coming off a 75-70 home win against Lipscomb on Thursday.

The Lions have four players averaging double figures in league play, and are led in scoring by Jacari Lane’s 16.6 points per game.

The Fastbreak

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama both enter Saturday’s game tied for third in the ASUN standings at 7-5.

Austin Peay State University has won an ASUN-best four-straight games, while North Alabama is winners of six of its last seven contests.



Dezi Jones scored a game-high 25 points in the Governors 77-67 win at Central Arkansas Thursday, marking his second-straight and seventh overall 20-point performance.



Ja’Monta Black needs 10 three-pointers to become APSU’s single-season record holder. Black has made at least four three-pointers in six of his last eight games.

A Deeper Meaning

What a win means… Austin Peay State University extends longest winning streak in the ASUN to five games… APSU’s first five-game winning streak since a 10-game streak during the 2019-20 season… Governors stay in contention for the ASUN Regular-Season Championship… Governors’ first road winning streak of the season.

What a loss means… Austin Peay State University eliminated from regular-season championship contention… Govs end four-game winning streak… The APSU Govs fall to 3-11 in true road games this season.

Last Time Against Them

Isaac Haney scored a career-high 24 points as the Governors claimed an 83-80 overtime win against the Lion in Clarksville.

DeMarcus Sharp tallied his third-straight and ninth overall 20-point performance of the season to help lead the APSU Govs to their first overtime win under head coach Corey Gipson.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The final stretch. The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is home for the final three games of the regular season, beginning with a Saturday 4:15pm contest against Lipscomb.