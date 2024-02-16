APSU Softball’s Saturday games canceled due to weather

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball games scheduled for Saturday, February 17th, 2024, in Evansville, Indiana, have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Sunday’s 11:00am, game versus Miami (OH) and 4:00pm, contest versus Evansville are still set to be played as scheduled for the Governors.

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook.