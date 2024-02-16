59.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 16, 2024
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis takes on Southern Indiana, St. Louis
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis takes on Southern Indiana, St. Louis

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Faces Southern Indiana, St. Louis in Evansville. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads to Evansville, Indiana, as it faces Southern Indiana in a Saturday 2:00pm match followed by a Sunday 11:00am match against St. Louis at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (2-0) swept both Oakland City and Brescia last week, marking the first time since the 2014-15 season the APSU Govs have opened the season 2-0. 

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series against Southern Indiana, 11-1, with the last matchup being a 4-3 win for the Govs in 2022 in Evansville.

St. Louis is 3-0 against the Governors as they defeated the Govs 5-2 least season in Illinois. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following Sunday’s match, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to Williamsburg, Kentucky, for a February 23rd match against Cumberlands at the UC Tennis Complex. 

