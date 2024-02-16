Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis takes on Southern Indiana, St. Louis

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads to Evansville, Indiana, as it faces Southern Indiana in a Saturday 2:00pm match followed by a Sunday 11:00am match against St. Louis at the Evansville Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (2-0) swept both Oakland City and Brescia last week, marking the first time since the 2014-15 season the APSU Govs have opened the season 2-0.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series against Southern Indiana, 11-1, with the last matchup being a 4-3 win for the Govs in 2022 in Evansville.

St. Louis is 3-0 against the Governors as they defeated the Govs 5-2 least season in Illinois.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

Following Sunday’s match, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to Williamsburg, Kentucky, for a February 23rd match against Cumberlands at the UC Tennis Complex.