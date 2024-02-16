Chinese New Year

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Are You Ambitious, Adventurous, and Charismatic?

Chances are, under the Chinese Lunar Calendar, you were born under the sign of the Wood Dragon if you were born in the years 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, or 1952. The element “wood “and the symbol “dragon” reference the Chinese 12-year cycle of astrology which begins with the Lunar Year celebration, considered the most important day in the Chinese calendar.

It is an important holiday for Eastern and Southeastern cultures, particularly Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean communities. In 2024, it begins on Saturday, February 10th. Beginning as an agricultural festival to mark the commencement of spring, its roots date back to Confucianism, Taoism, Buddhism and other Asian folk religions, even though there is not a religious component. Chinese Lunar Year (or CLY) is marked each year on the second new moon between January 21st and February 20th.

Legend tells of a wild beast called Nian who comes to villages on the lunar eve to attack and eat its residents and who can only be resisted by the color red and loud noises. A tradition to keep the monster at bay is to hang red paper decorations on windows and doors. Besides red, the color of green is also adorned within the home to bring good luck, and the house must undergo a thorough cleaning. Typical flowers you might see in a home setting include kumquat trees, branches of plum blossoms, orchids, peonies, and peach blossoms.

The Lunar Eve also starts with a family feast consisting of fish to symbolize abundance; dumplings for happiness; noodles for longevity; and sweet rice cake or Nian gao to represent prosperity. Wishes are exchanged from young to old and it is customary for the younger generation to receive hong-bao or red envelopes filled with money. The evening concludes with fireworks.

The party continues for two more days, including visits to in-laws and neighbors, and 15 days later, it concludes with the famous Lantern Festival, dating back to Emperor Wen (over 200 years ago) and Emperor Ming, who ordered all palaces and temples to light lanterns as in the Buddhist monk tradition.

A signature festival dessert is tang yuan, a pastel rice ball with a red bean paste or sesame paste filling.

One of the highlights is the Lion and Dragon Dances. The Lion, involving two performers, is fed with money and represents wealth and good fortune. Although created to pray for rain in ancient times, the Dragon Dance involves a serpentine movement of many performers, indicating power, dignity, and wisdom.

Chinese New Year celebrations are celebrated around the world. Here in the U.S. large festivals occur in New York, Atlanta, Honolulu, and Seattle, with the oldest observance being found in San Francisco. Otherwise expect to find big commemorations in Bejing, Hong Kong, Sydney and even Paris. And should you decide to create one in your home, add some Chinese food, decorate with red and green, and begin by reciting the phrase Gung Hay Fat Choy or Happy Chinese New Year!