Clarksville Police responses to vehicle, pedestrian crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred at approximately 7:15pm on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard.

A motorist traveling North on Fort Campbell Boulevard struck a male pedestrian near Charlemagne Boulevard, and the pedestrian has been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fatal Crash Investigators (FACT) are en route to the scene and several lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard are shut down, one lane North and one lane South are open and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time and the name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin notifications have been made.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.