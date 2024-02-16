Tennessee Flavors, Nashville’s Premier Annual Tasting Event set for March 5th

Nashville, TN – Local and regional food and beverage artisans are coming together for the annual Tennessee Flavors presented by Amazon on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024, on the Southeast campus of Nashville State Community College.

Organized and hosted by the Nashville State Community College Foundation, funds raised at this delicious 21+ evening will support students through programs like textbook assistance and the Beyond Financial Aid program as well as other College programs.

The public is encouraged to attend. To purchase tickets, visit: https://tnflavors.org/

“Tennessee Flavors is always an exciting community-oriented fundraiser,” said Music City Center Executive Chef Max Knoepfel. “It is a great joy to give back and be able to showcase local food and beverages from the area. Nashville is a great food destination, and we like to showcase the offering the region has to offer.”

Guests will enjoy unlimited samples from local premier food and beverage artisans. More than 25 food and beverage vendors are expected to participate.

Early bird tickets are available for $75.00 until February 18th. Starting February 19th tickets will be available for $100.00 until the March 5th event. They can be purchased online at tnflavors.org. Doors open at 6:00pm.

Tennessee Flavors, in its 12th year, is presented by Amazon, with Midtown Cafe and Regions Bank as Executive Chef Sponsor, and features local chefs and artisans from around the Middle Tennessee region. Students from The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State will also be featured and will assist chefs and other vendors throughout the evening.

Longtime restauranter and owner of Midtown Cafe Randy Rayburn said, “Tennessee Flavors’ guests, sponsors and participants have helped many college students turn their career dreams into reality.”

“Bringing together the hospitality industry and our community to benefit Nashville State students is a highlight each year for me,” said Andy Marshall, CEO and proprietor of A. Marshall Hospitality. Great food, social fun, and a worthy cause… it’s a winning three pointer!”

Event Sponsors Include

Presenting Sponsor: Amazon

Executive Chef Sponsor: Midtown Café and Regions Bank

Sous Chef Sponsor: Debbie and Joey Hatch

Pastry Chef Sponsors: Dollar General, Food Properties Group, GSRM Law, Kroger, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and UBS

Commis Chef Sponsors: First Horizon, Nashville International Airport, Nashville Music City, and Redstone Federal Credit Union

Sommelier Sponsors: HOAR Construction, Performance Food Group, Greater Nashville Hospitality Association, and Kraft CPAs

Board of Trustee Sponsors: Ginna Burrell, Bradley and Lisa Martin, Gregory and Susan Martz, Jovonna Palmer, and Dr. Richard and Nancy Rhoda

To date, participants for this year’s event will include: Beach Haven Winery, Black Diamond Culinary, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Bloomsbury Organic Farm, Blue Moon Waterfront Grille, Burger Bar (Doubletree by Hilton), Buttermilk Ranch, Chef Paul Burnash, Cookie Co, Corsair Distillery, Deacon’s New South, Elliston Place Soda Shop, Escoffier Society Culinary Arts Student Organization, etch, Everbowl, Frothy Monkey, Hap & Harry’s Brewing, Hilton Nashville Green Hills, Honky Tonk Brewing, Jack Daniels, Josh Cellars Wine, Little Harpeth Brewing, Margot Cafe and Bar, Middle Tennessee American Culinary Federation, Midtown Café, Music City Center, New Heights Brewing Co, The Randy Rayburn School of Culinary Arts at Nashville State, Old Hickory Bourbon & Whiskey, Ole Smoky, Puckett’s Restaurant, Savarino’s Bakery, Scout’s Pub, Southbound Tequila, Stonehaus Winery, Tailgate Brewery, Tanteo Tequila, Tazikis Mediterranean Café, Turtle Anarchy, and Urban Grub.