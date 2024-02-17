APSU Softball hits the road to face Miami, Evansville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team looks to build on its 4-0 start to open the 2024 season this weekend in Evansville, Indiana, as they face Miami and Evansville in the Aces Invitational.

Originally scheduled for four games over two days at James and Dorothy Cooper Stadium, the Aces Invitational has been cut to just a pair of Sunday single games due to weather, with the APSU Govs opening play, 11:00am, versus Miami, followed by a 4:00pm, afternoon contest versus host school Evansville.

After the opening weekend of play, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior third baseman Macee Roberts, who batted .583 last weekend, recording seven hits – including a double and a triple – while driving in five and scoring three times.

Mea Clark (.462), Kendyl Weinzapfel (.385), Kylie Campbell (.385), Gabi Apiag (.375), Morgan Zuege (.364) and Megan Hodum (.333) also finished the first weekend of play batting over .300 for Austin Peay.

In the circle, senior Jordan Benefiel picked up two wins, not allowing a run and striking out 12. Samantha Miener and Ashley Martin also picked up wins for the Govs, while Emberly Nichols earning her first career save.

About the Miami Redhawks



The Redhawks opened their 2024 season going 4-0 at the Elon Softball Classic, in Elon, North Carolina, last weekend, collecting two wins versus Appalachian State along with single wins versus Evansville and Elon.

Three Miami players finished their opening weekend batting over .400, led by Jenna Golembiewski (.500), Kate Kobayashi (.417) and Regan Bartholomew (.400) as the Redhawks averaged 11 runs per game last weekend.



In the circle, Addy Jardis (Illinois transfer) and Ashley Hitchcock (Rutgers transfer) each picked up two wins each for Miami.

About the Evansville Purple Aces

The Purple Aces opened their season going 0-4 at the Elon Softball Classic, in Elon, North Carolina, last weekend, dropping two games to Kent State and single games to Miami and Elon.

Zoe Frossard (.400) and Marah Wood (.385) led Evansville offensively, while Ellie Jarrett went 0-0 in two appearances for the Purple Aces, posting a 2.33 ERA and striking out five.

Between the Lines

Macee Roberts enters the weekend with a 14-game hit streak dating back to the 2023 season, tying for the second-longest by an APSU softball player since 2000.

Jordan Benefiel needs one win to tie Morgan Rackel (2018-19) for fourth all-time in career wins (43).

Megan Hodum needs one stole base to move into a tie for 10th-place all-time for career stolen bases (28).

This weekend marks the fourth time the APSU Govs have played in a tournament hosted by the Purple Aces, having previously played in Evansville tournaments in 1988, 1998, and 1999.

Austin Peay State University is 4-5 all-time versus Miami and 17-35 all-time versus Evansville.

APSU Govs head coach Kassie Stanfill needs three wins to become the program’s all-time wins leader (135) passing Chris Austin (134 wins/1992-98).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. Visit the APSU softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, next weekend (February 23-25) to play in the LSU Tiger Classic.