Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball gets road win against Lipscomb, 73-60

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team never trailed against in-state Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Lipscomb on its way to a 73-60 victory on Saturday at Allen Arena.

Austin Peay (13-13, 6-6 ASUN) and Lipscomb (14-11, 7-5 ASUN) were scoreless until a three-pointer by Cur’Tiera Haywood just over two minutes into the game. As many as eight points led Austin Peay State University with a three-pointer by La’Nya Foster with 1:49 left in the first quarter. The Bisons made the final two baskets of the quarter, cutting their deficit down to three at 17-14.

The Governors extended their lead to nine at 31-22 by a jumper from Tiya Douglas with 5:37 remaining in the first half. The Bisons responded with a 10-2 run, causing the game’s lone tie at 33-33 two minutes remaining. Austin Peay State University made three of its final four shots, giving it a 40-33 halftime lead.

The third quarter began slow as both teams saw a scoring drought from 7:03-4:20. This drought was ended with a layup by Gabby Smalls as Lipscomb’s Blythe Pearson responded with a layup 21 seconds later. The APSU Govs increased their lead to 16 with a three pointer by Sandra Lin with just under two minutes remaining in the third. The Bisons made the final two baskets of the quarter, trimming their deficit to 12 at 59-47 heading into the final quarter.

The Governors and the Bisons went back-and-forth for the beginning of the fourth quarter, however Lipscomb battled back and got back within five points at 63-58 with 3:42 left in the game with a driving layup by Anihoa Cea. Austin Peay State University ended the game with a 10-2 run, giving them the ASUN road game victory.

The Difference?

Three point shooting. The Austin Peay State University made 10 three-pointers compared to Lipscomb’s five. Those 10 three-pointers are tied for the most of the season with their 10 against Bryan on December 16th.

Inside the Box Score?

Cur’Tiera Haywood led Austin Peay State University with 17 points, marking her third time as leading scorer.

Shamarre Hale earned her sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

La’Nya Foster had 15 points and went 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

Foster had a season-high three blocks.

The APSU Govs 10 blocks is the most since their 10 against Arkansas State, November 16th, 2016.

Anala Nelson‘s nine assists match her season high from North Alabama on January 11th.

The Governors’ 10 three-pointers are a tie for their season high.

APSU out-rebounded Lipscomb 48-32. The Govs’ 48 rebounds are a season high.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back home for a February 22nd 6:00pm game against Central Arkansas, followed by a February 24th 2:00pm game against North Alabama.