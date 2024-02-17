Clarksville-Montgomery County School System High School Art Show Showcases Local Young Artists’ Mastery at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – The second annual Clarksville-Montgomery County School System High School Art Show demonstrated the exceptional skills of local high school students from January 29th to February 9th at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Barbara Beach Student Gallery.

Organized and curated by Dr. Jennifer Snyder, associate professor of art education at APSU with the support of the APSU Department of Art + Design the exhibition featured various artwork across various mediums.

This year’s show, juried by Michael Dickins, curator and director for The New Gallery, welcomed a wide range of artistic expressions. The opening reception on January 29th marked a celebratory gathering of artists, educators, families, and community members.

“The second annual Clarksville-Montgomery County School System High School Art Show serves as a platform to celebrate and recognize the immense creative talent present within our local high schools and support the hard-working teachers and their visual arts programs,” said Dr. Snyder. “Beyond showcasing artwork, the exhibition fosters a sense of community and provides students with a valuable opportunity to display their work in a professional setting.”

The following is a list of winners from the exhibition, along with their respective schools:

Best in Show: Arabella Baldassano, Rossview High School

1st Place: Jinx Baumgardner, Clarksville High School

2nd Place: Nick Meadows, Northwest High School

3rd Place: Arienne Furman, Clarksville High School

Honorable Mention: Mallory Heath, Montgomery Central High School

Participating schools in the exhibition included Clarksville High School, Montgomery Central High School, Northwest High School, Northeast High School, Kirkwood High School, and Rossview High School.

Winners were announced at the reception on January 29th and received APSU Department of Art + Design and Center of the Excellence for the Creative Arts swag bags. All participants received a postcard commemorating the event. Teachers received a poster version of the postcard.

“I am always amazed by the talent of our CMCSS students,” said Christy Houston, CMCSS Director of High Schools. “These talented students dedicate so much time and dedication to their craft, evident in the beautiful artwork they produce. Our school system is blessed to have so many passionate related arts teachers who encourage students to develop their skills.”

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System High School Art Show at Austin Peay State University remains a testament to the dedication and creativity of local youth. Through this event, the University remains committed to nurturing artistic talent and fostering a vibrant arts community within the region.

For more information on this annual event, please contact Jennifer Snyder at snyderj@apsu.edu or 931.221.7343.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is committed to providing high-quality education and fostering a creative and inclusive community. The APSU Department of Art + Design offers a dynamic environment for artistic exploration and growth, preparing students for successful careers in the arts and beyond.

About Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) continues to be recognized nationally for its academic and professional achievements and its progressive and innovative methods for helping students become college and career-ready. Schools within the district are recognized year after year as Reward Schools, performing in the top five percent statewide.

Learning takes place well beyond the classroom within CMCSS. Afterschool programs, extracurricular activities, outdoor classrooms, and state and national partnerships allow students to further their understanding of STEM, related arts, career and technical education, community service projects, and more.