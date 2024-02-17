Women’s Power & Purpose Conference: Liz Rose

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming Power & Purpose Conference, which takes place on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 from 9:00am – 4:00pm will feature a powerful lineup of local and nationally recognized speakers, then conclude with an “intimate” performance by Nashville songwriter/publisher Liz Rose.

With multiple Grammys under her belt, a 2007 SESAC Nashville Songwriter of the Year title, as well as her own publishing company, Liz Rose is undeniably a songwriting powerhouse. Recently, Rose made her solo debut with Swimming Alone, and adds recording artist to her ever-growing list of achievements.

Born and raised in Texas, Rose moved to Nashville and began writing songs at the age of 37. She has since penned 16 songs with Taylor Swift, including the No. 1 crossover hits “Tim McGraw”, “Teardrops On My Guitar”, “You Belong With Me”, Grammy Award winning Best Country Song “White Horse”, and ACM Song of the Year “Crazy Girl”.

More recently, she co-wrote Little Big Town’s double platinum smash hit, “Girl Crush”, which earned the Grammy for Best Country Song in 2016, and the Country Music Association’s Award for Song Of The Year in 2015.

Rose has also written songs for many other artists, including Alison Krauss, Blake Shelton, Bonnie Raitt, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Gary Allan, LeeAnn Womack, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw. Together, her songs have sold more than 20 million copies.

In 2010, Rose launched her publishing company, Liz Rose Music, with her son Scott Ponce, as a home for burgeoning songwriters. The company’s roster now includes Phil Barton, Cameron Bedell, Corey Crowder, Seth Ennis, Alyssa Micaela, Emily Shackelton, and Rose’s daughter Caitlin Rose. Liz also owns the unique store, Castilleja, in Nashville’s Edgehill Village.

Get your tickets now for the concert, the conference, or both. Availability is limited. The conference will feature Keynote Speakers Megan Alexander and Lori “Lo” Locust.

All proceeds will benefit W.O.M.E.N., a 501 (c) (3) organization that serves to educate, elevate & celebrate women.